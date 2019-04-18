When Missourians approved casino gambling in 1994, there were predictions that it would open the expansion door to additional gambling in the state. HB 423, pending in the Missouri General Assembly, would do just that.
Do we want thousands of new lottery slot machines at retail businesses throughout the state? That could happen if HB 423 is approved.
The Missouri Gaming Association (MGA) is the trade group of the Missouri casino entertainment industry. It is opposed to the expansion of gambling through HB 423. It would be competition for the casinos. But its position has considerable merit.
The executive director of the MGA, Mike Winter, said the proposed legislation would put slot machines “on every street corner where a restaurant, bar, convenience store” or highway truck stop is located. He explained the machines look and play like slot machines and if the bill passes, “we can expect to see them in every city, town or community across the state. Missouri could very quickly have more slot machines outside of the casinos than inside them,” Winter said.
The MGA points out that the bill would bypass a vote by Missourians who first authorized casinos by a ballot initiative in 1994 and voted to limit the number of casinos to 13 in 2008. The limit was a good move.
The rural area would be impacted by this gambling expansion bill. The towns and cities that opposed casinos in their communities could see many slot machines in business establishments, including in family restaurants and convenience stores.
A provision in the bill would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from playing lottery slot machines. How could that provision be enforced? The oversight isn’t there. Retailers with the machines in their places would be responsible for monitoring their use. Who is going to see that they do an adequate job of monitoring?
As the MGA asserts, this gambling expansion would bypass not only voters, but also the gaming commission, which establishes and enforces strict gambling regulations in casinos.
This bill deserves a swift toss into the waste can!