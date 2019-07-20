In politics, the race card is alive but isn’t being bought by an informed electorate.
A commentary by Jason L. Riley in The Wall Street Journal titled “The Race Card Has Gone Bust” was in response to the cries of racism that are being hurled at elected officials, from the president on down, especially in Congress. Riley is African-American.
Riley wrote that accusations of white racism are the rage in our nation’s capital these days. If you oppose school busing, you’re a racist. If you want immigration laws enforced, you’re a racist. If you are against slavery reparations, you’re a racist. If you support adding a citizenship question in the census, you’re a racist.
He could have added, if you are opposed to another member of Congress who is a person of color on issues or policies, you are a racist.
The racist card playing is out of control.
Will it work in the end, Riley asks, and answers, “It didn’t work for Hillary Clinton in 2016.”
Riley wrote that this isn’t the 1950s. “Attitudes have changed. Behaviors have changed. American neighbors have changed and schools and marriages are more integrated. We elected a black president twice and he won several of the nation’s whitest states both times. Racism has probably never been less significant in America, and blacks have never had more opportunities to seize. Liberals are pushing a narrative that many white voters don’t recognize and that many black voters know is false.”
It is true, as Riley points out, America has never been fairer or more integrated, yet politicians obsess over wiping out discrimination.
There always will be elements of discrimination even if there were only whites in America.
Playing the racial cards now is a poor hand. Democrats should know that.