Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.