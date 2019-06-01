Special Counsel Robert Mueller went public Wednesday with what he said were his final comments on his investigation into Russia-Trump collusion in the last presidential election. He said if President Trump did commit a crime he would have said so and that it was Congress’ job to formally accuse a sitting president of any wrongdoing.
He left it up to the Democratic-controlled House to decide if there should be impeachment proceedings. He said Justice Department rules prohibit a special counsel to charge a president with a crime. House Democrats are divided over whether to begin impeachment proceedings. Some Democrats fear trying to impeach Trump will harm the party’s nominee’s chances to beat Trump in 2020 when he is up for re-election.
His remarks may have satisfied Republicans more than Democrats but he punted as far as both parties are concerned, except that his remarks left open the door for Congress to try to impeach the president. Mueller was in a no-win position in his investigation, which he knew when he took the job. He has ended the two-year, costly investigation and closed his office.
Mueller emphasized that under long-standing department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. He pointed out that the Constitution doesn’t permit that.
The fact that Mueller’s probe found no evidence of collusion with Russia in the election should settle that question. The investigation also looked into whether there were any efforts to obstruct the probe and no definite conclusion was reached that a crime had been committed in that regard.
The investigation did result in the conviction of five Trump advisers and the indictment of two dozen Russians. Mueller concluded he couldn’t establish criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
As with so many investigations and conclusions reached in our nation’s capital, the controversy over the Mueller report will have a long life.