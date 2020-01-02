It is an evil for which there seems to be no solution for ending it — mass shootings in the United States. This past year mass shootings occurred at the highest level since records were kept.
The shooters have some traits that are similar but identifying them before they pull the trigger is nearly impossible. Most are loners. Most carry a bitterness about life in general. Some are motivated by a cause or causes. They have no respect for life. Some seek publicity. Some come from families that have been unstable. They are insecure. Some have had death wishes. It is a way of getting back at a society they blame for their state of being. And the list goes on and on. Sometimes they turn against their families.
The main problem is it is nearly impossible to predict when they will explode and administer the evil that has been in them for varying periods of time.
The Associated Press reported it has a database, along with USA Today and Northeastern University, that shows that there were more mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 than in any year dating to at least the 1970s, “punctuated by a chilling succession of deadly rampages during the summer.”
There were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator. Of those, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people were killed.
The majority of the killings involved people who knew each other, the AP reported, such as family disputes, drug or gang violence or people with beefs who directed their anger at co-workers or relatives.
In many cases, it’s unknown what sets off the perpetrator.
The second-most killings in a year prior to 2019 was in 2006 when there were 38.
Firearms were the weapon in all but eight of the mass killings. Other weapons included knives, axes and at least twice the perpetrator set a mobile home on fire, killing people on the inside.
Of note is that nine mass shootings occurred in a public place. Other mass shootings occurred in homes, in the workplace or at a bar.
A criminologist, James Densley, of a university in Minnesota, said the survey database mirrors what his own research into exclusively mass shootings has shown. He said what is unusual is that mass killings are going up at a time when general homicides, overall homicides are going down. Densley added that as a percentage of homicides, those mass killings are also accounting for more deaths. He said we are living in an “angry and frustrated time.”
Other experts in the field told the AP that the focus on mass killings is fueling other mass shootings. Though mass shootings could be called rare events, and the risk of one is low, the fear is high, those who study them say.
Because mass shootings have occurred at schools, the fear of one is high, and that’s why precautions are being taken at considerable expense at schools across the country, including in this area.