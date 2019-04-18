If ever it was true that 1,000 words don’t always tell a story as pictures do, it rang true in the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River at Washington. The weekend Missourian photo coverage of the demolition of the bridge was comprehensive — with photos that told the story in vivid detail.
It is not our style to pat ourselves on the back, but this must be an exception because it was so well done by our photographers/news staff led by our photo editor Jeanne Miller Wood.
That issue of The Missourian, with nearly 30 bridge photos, is something to keep for future generations. It recorded a historic event — a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
People who may want extra copies, they are available at the The Missourian office and at the various retail outlets.