We’ve all heard the saying that a picture tells the story better than a thousand words. That’s certainly true in many, many instances.
The photos in Wednesday’s Missourian certainly told the story of the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair.
In a fast count, The Missourian Wednesday published 131 photos of the Fair and devoted 10 full pages to Fair pictures! And that’s just for the Wednesday edition. The weekend paper also had wide Fair coverage, with many photos.
And that’s not a record. We cut back a little bit this year with fewer pictures of Fair happenings.
All of the full pages of Fair pictures were sponsored by Riechers Tire and Auto, which had an ad at the bottom of each full page of photos.
All members of The Missourian’s news staff who covered Fair events were armed with cameras. The photos were under the direction of Photo Editor Jeanne Miller Wood, a Fair veteran in photography who knows every inch of the fairgrounds, and who knows many, many of the exhibitors, auction buyers, volunteers and, of course, the Fair Board members. One of Jeanne’s photo expertises is of children at the Fair. Those moments of happiness and competitive spirit are in many of her photos.
Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall, along with Co-chair Jon Ballmann, gave The Missourian the preliminary statistics, financial and others, on the five-day Fair, and said the event was a success. He based that partly on these words: “And we saw lots of smiles all five days.”
The joy the Fair brings to young and old is important to the Fair Board; one of its chief objectives is to bring enjoyment to fairgoers. Of course, the financial results and attendance are important. Without showing a profit, the many improvements in the fairgrounds would not be possible.
The Fair also has many expenses, with the entertainment being the most costly. The entertainment draws the crowds. We remember when the Fair Board decided to add “big name” entertainers to the event’s lineup of activities. That move caused quite a bit of worry because of the cost. Over the years, it has paid off with large crowds attending.
Since it is the largest entertainment event in this area each year, The Missourian has a responsibility to give it as much coverage as possible. It’s a challenge we believe we have to handle. The entire news staff is involved, along with other staff members who process their work to make it ready for the pressroom, inserting, mailing and delivery.
We believe in the Fair, the good that it does in uniting the community, in bringing days of enjoyment to young and old, and that’s why it is so important. The volunteerism on display is something to behold!
(Add about 30 more Fair pictures in this issue.)