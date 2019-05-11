It was unsettling to learn that Franklin County was charged $73,575 by the Union Fire District for building permit fees for the new county jail project.
That sounds excessive to residents of the county!
The city of Union waived its fees in the building permit process. Had not the city of Union waived its fees, it would have cost the county $93,075 on the $18.6 million construction cost.
In the end, the taxpayers have to pay the $73,575 in fees by the fire district.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he talked to the fire chief about the fees and was told much time would be required to make the necessary inspections. At a price of $73,575?
The fees appear to be excessive. Governmental agencies need to have cooperating agreements on projects such as this as to fees charged. The city of Union has waived fees on some building projects for quasi-governmental, taxing entities such as public educational bodies (Union School District and East Central College) and waived some fees for Scenic Regional Library.
This brings up a question about whether it is fair for two taxing bodies in the same entity to levy permit fees in construction projects. It didn’t happen in Union because the city rightly waived its fees, but could it happen?
It is a fact that when it is a taxing body that is financing a project by voter-approved bonds, other taxing entities sometimes believe there’s plenty of money to go around and charging fees is OK. It’s the taxpayer who foots the cost.
There needs to be clarification on this issue. There needs to be agreements, or policies, among governmental and/or taxing entities to ward off something like this happening again.
We have too many taxing districts in the county. The total is 44. Districts overlap in too many cases.
Is state legislation needed as to fees charged and a limitation of how many entities can charge a fee when districts overlap?