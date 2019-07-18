For every great event, especially a first of its kind, there are the background workers, the behind the scenes crews, unsung heroes who made it happen.
That thought came to the front when we read the Associated Press story that said it took 400,000 people to put Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon 50 years ago.
Stretched from coast to coast across the U.S., the background group included engineers, scientists, mechanics, technicians, pilots, divers, seamstresses, secretaries, and more “who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to achieve those first lunar footsteps,” the AP reported.
It’s much like the support troops behind the front lines in warfare. The troops on the front line couldn’t win battles without the support troops made up of unsung heroes who rarely earn medals and for the most part go about their duties almost unnoticed. But those who are supported do appreciate them!