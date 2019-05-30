The rising Missouri River caused the traditional Washington Memorial Day service scheduled for the riverfront to be moved to American Legion Post 218 Monday, but the change did nothing to dampen the patriotism to our country on display and to lessen the thanksgiving shown to departed veterans, those still alive and to those serving today.
Post 218 was host and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 co-hosted the service. Guest speakers Mayor Sandy Lucy and former Fire Chief Bill Halmich delivered appropriate messages, which will be found elsewhere in this issue.
The singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America” by Colleen Ryker stimulated the spirit of patriotism that prevailed.
The names of veterans who died the past year were read followed by the ringing of the memorial bell.
Honor guards from Post 218 of the Legion and 2661 of the VFW fired the traditional salute to departed veterans. Taps by Don Hahne followed.
A memorial wreath usually is tossed into the river and that was part of the program even though that part of the service was not visible to the many people who attended.
The veterans from the Legion and VFW who conducted the service annually perform a community service and remind all of us of the sacrifices made by all who served and are serving in the military.