We are among the Americans who have reservations about building a wall at our southern border to keep people from other countries out of the United States.
We have doubted from the very beginning whether it will be successful. The people from the south who want to live in this country want to escape conditions in their countries; above all they want the opportunity for a better life. These are desperate people and a wall will never keep all of them out.
Yes, it will keep some of them out but desperate people will find a way to get around a wall, whether by sea, land or air.
The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to use Pentagon funds for the construction of sections of a wall. The court’s green light was provided by the court’s five conservative judges. Funding for Trump’s promised wall had been frozen by lower courts while a lawsuit over the use of the money made its way through the judicial system. The court’s four liberal judges were against using Pentagon funding for the wall.
It was a victory for the president who when he ran for president in 2016 said he would build a wall at the border to stem the tide of immigrants knocking at our southern border. The funds had been frozen since May because of a decision by a lower court and an appeals court, which had kept the freeze in effect in a decision in July, according to the Associated Press.
The freeze had prevented the government from using about $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to replace existing sections of the wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico with better fencing.
The case before the Supreme Court involved only the $2.5 billion from the Defense Department. The president actually was seeking $5.7 billion, and at one point he declared a national emergency. The $2.5 billion will be used to construct more than 100 miles of fencing, another project will be used to replace 46 miles of a barrier in New Mexico, and still another would replace 63 miles in Arizona. There are other smaller projects in California and Arizona.
The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition. Among other reasons given in the Supreme Court decision was that the government had made a sufficient showing at this stage that those bringing the lawsuit didn’t have a right to challenge the decision to use the money.
An ACLU lawyer said “the fight is not over.” The AP reported that though the case may continue, the Supreme Court’s decision suggests an ultimate victory for the ACLU is unlikely.
Democratic leaders such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer criticized the court’s decision. Pelosi said the decision undermines our military’s readiness and to spend money on the wall is wasteful. Schumer said the decision is “deeply regrettable and nonsensical.”
The court’s decision was a victory for Trump, who hasn’t wavered on his belief that the border crisis can be solved with a wall.
We remember the Berlin Wall during the Cold War. It had some success but it was doomed to fail. What it did to East Berlin and Germany damaged that country to the point that it will take generations to repair the evil it promoted. The Berlin Wall’s purpose was not the same as what Trump wants to do. The two situations are quite different but a wall to keep people out, history has recorded, is only a temporary fix.
The costs to maintain miles of a wall and the manpower to patrol it are high. Walls don’t help a country’s image to the world either.
We can understand the court’s reasoning. It was a legal decision based on the law, but it is the interpretation of the law that usually is debatable.
The wall is a political issue that is bound to create more court cases.
What is the answer to the border crisis and to the overall immigration problem? Congress can’t come up with an answer. Our president believes a wall is the answer to bring some relief. It may do that but a wall is not the permanent solution. History tells us that.