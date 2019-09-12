On cue, Gov. Mike Parson announced Sunday he is seeking a full term as governor.
If conventional wisdom prevails, the Republican farmer and former state legislator from Bolivar should come out on top next November.
He has certain advantages which give him a decided edge: he has made few unforced errors, he should have his party’s full backing, he likely will have a larger campaign war chest and most importantly, he is a Republican in a very red state.
Unless the Parson campaign goes off the cliff, he should trot to victory.
That doesn’t mean State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, won’t give him a run for his money. It’s just that it is becoming increasingly difficult for any Democrat to win statewide office in Missouri. That’s an election reality that doesn’t change whether you call our state Missouruh or Missouree.
It’s not impossible, but it’s really, really hard for a Democrat to win statewide these days—just ask Galloway.
She is the lone Democrat to hold statewide office but she barely eked out a win in 2018 with only 50.5 percent of the vote against a badly flawed GOP opponent. It shouldn’t have been that close.
Galloway is the best candidate state Democrats have. She is a rising star. By all accounts she has done a bang-up job as auditor. But she has a “D” behind her name and that is a major liability in a state where there are more Republican voters than Democrats. We like her and her future.
Parson isn’t flashy. He is down-to-earth, a straight shooter who has provided steady leadership after Eric Greitens’ tumultuous reign. He reminds us of a lot of farmers we know. He is a clear thinker who exudes common sense.
We predict a spritied campaign with some fierce policy debates over Medicaid expansion, abortion and GOP attempts to overturn “Clean Missouri.”
But they probably won’t move the needle too much one way or the other. Parson is a Republican and in this contest that is what matters the most.