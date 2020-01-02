We hear quite a lot about cold cases being solved on the national level, but it’s rare when one occurs in Franklin County. In the Weekend Missourian, we carried a story by staff member Gregg Jones about the cold case that led to the arrest of a suspect in a 1987 murder that occurred in the county. It has gained some national attention.
The local law enforcement officers who conducted the investigation deserve high praise for their excellent work. There’s been no conviction yet of the suspect, who is free on bond, but the officers believe they have a strong case that led to the arrest of the suspect.
The time involved in the investigation of cold cases always is lengthly, with setbacks along the way. It is no work for people who don’t have a high degree of patience. The investigation of the murder of a 22-year-old St. Clair woman, Karla Jane Delcour, 32 years ago, began again in 2018 after a long investigation in 1987 that did not turn up a suspect, or suspects. More than 200 people were interviewed following the murder.
When veteran law enforcement officers took up the investigation again in 2018, it ended up being a two-year ordeal in which the investigators traveled through Missouri, Texas and Arizona, interviewing suspects and persons who may have had links to the case.
The suspect who finally was arrested first was interviewed in Texas, but he also lived in Oklahoma and Iowa. He was arrested while staying at a home in Villa Ridge. He also was known to have stayed at a home in Gray Summit. The suspect is Kirby King, 64.
Sheriff Steve Pelton released as much information as he could, but has had to withhold some data related to the investigation so as not to jeopardize the case. The sheriff was high in his praise of the cold case investigators “who spent countless hours” in gathering evidence. Finally, there was enough evidence to turn over to the prosecuting attorney’s office, which filed the murder charge. He said the prosecutor’s office spent much time in reviewing the evidence.
Like most murders, this was a brutal one. The victim’s wrists were tied with a clothesline that stretched around her neck. She had been dead for days before her body was discovered outside of Stanton.
One of the detectives on the cold case squad who also was involved in the investigation 32 years ago was Detective Sgt. Tom Yoder of the sheriff’s department. He also has had many years of experience with the St. Clair Police Department. He’s retired but volunteered to serve on the cold case squad. Another veteran officer who was with the squad was former county sheriff Gary Toelke, who has 41 years of experience in law enforcement and now is retired. Other squad members include Larry Cook, a veteran of 24 years in law enforcement, and Tom Thacker, a 30-year veteran in law enforcement.
Franklin County Chief Detective Chuck Stubke oversees the squad along with Sheriff Pelton and Major T. J. Wild.
All of these men deserve credit for their persistence, investigative skills, patience and their dedication to solving a major crime. Their competence in law enforcement work is above and beyond the norm.
We know the citizens of Franklin County appreciate their hard work.