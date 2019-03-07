If you are young and want to advance from ground zero in an organization, the Space Force may be just right for you.
Its future is uncertain since Congress has to give it a favorable nod, but not to worry, the Pentagon has its proposal for the Space Force off and running (maybe that should be flying if you are an optimist).
It’s a Trump force since the idea came to him for such a military branch on the spur of the moment and he decided it might be in order to create such a military outfit.
We aren’t making fun of it because its day to perform in the defense of America may be the force of the future.
We’ve been in space for some years now, and we even have put men on the moon. Whoever thought that would happen 60 or 70 years ago? In those days, a Space Force was more of comic book fantasy than anything else. We have learned to never doubt what the future might bring.
Like others, we are looking forward to the Space Force mission statement. Information so far released indicates it would have about 15,000 personnel, including, of course, some civilians, and we assume women would be welcomed. In the beginnng, the Pentagon estimates there would be only about 200 men and women in 2020 and the personnel would be the headquarters type. That is if Congress authorizes the new service. The proposal could bounce around the halls of Congress for years.
We write that because the Democrats are sure to be in no hurry to endorse the proposal since it has Trump’s name on it. That’s a no-no in Nancy’s and Chuck’s legislative world.
The thought just crossed this mind or really it’s a question: Does Rocket man, aka Kim, have a Space Force? What about Russia and China? Surely, the arms race will have a Space Force on the table!
We’ve been told the Space Force will be part of the Department of the Air Force. It would be somewhat like the Marine Corps, which is under the Navy (tell that to a Marine). The plans call for the Space Force to have its own chief of staff and a four-star general who would report to the secretary of the Air Force. We expect that with four stars as the top gun there would be a three-star general who would jump at the opportunity, especially if he or she has been passed over for a promotion, to lead the Force.
Looking at the numbers, the Space Force would be tiny at birth, but with a future. The Coast Guard, with about 40,000 active-duty members, is the smallest branch and now is part of the Department of Homeland Security. The Marines have a force of 186,000. The Army, with 487,500 active-duty troops, is the largest U.S. military force.
Congress is looking at the Pentagon plan that calls for the Space Force to be phased in over five years beginning in 2020. The cost is estimated to be $3 billion beyond what is being spent on existing military space activities now. No other space-related government agencies would be under the Space Force.
We’ll have to wait and see what Congress does. Will it be another fight? Will the Space Force survive beyond the idea stage?
The acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the Pentagon’s plan is “historic” and that Trump has a “bold vision for space.”
Will the plan fly?