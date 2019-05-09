The city of Washington and Downtown Washington Inc. are seeking a tenant for the old waterworks building, a historic landmark that is a centerpiece of the Jim Rennick Riverfront Park.
It’s available for lease after serving for the last 20 years as the location for an antique dealer.
Officials would like to lease the building, dating to 1888, for a business that would complement what has been occurring to the riverfront and Front Street area, which in addition to what has become a place to live in new and renovated buildings, has also become an entertainment district. A winery, brewery, restaurant or even another antique shop are uses that have been suggested.
When we compare activities today along the riverfront to what it once was — a city dump at the main railroad crossing at the Lafayette Street entrance — well, it’s like a dark period turned into one of the city’s brightest spots. It took a long time for the transformation to take place.
Why did it take so long for the potential of the riverfront to be realized and to change it from a decaying section of town to what it is now? There were a number of reasons. Lack of money by the city to make changes. City politics and a few leaders who lacked foresight to realize the potential. A few stubborn property owners who were happy with the decaying status. Too few developers who were willing to risk development projects.
We remember a professional man a long time ago who said Washington is missing the boat in not doing something with its greatest asset — the riverfront. Gradually, the thinking changed and projects were started — yes, in a small way — but they have been contagious and more and more people were drawn to the riverfront, which now is a beehive of activities. Civic-minded service clubs caught the development fever and contributed to park projects, which boast a very popular trail that has been lengthened to the west recently. There’s more room for additional development.
Boating activities have been around for a long time. The city was able to obtain a grant to build the large parking lot at the riverfront park. One of the factors in obtaining a parking lot grant was because of the boating activities. It was said that the Washington access to the Missouri River by boaters was the busiest in the state.
One thing there is a crying need for is another access to the riverfront from Front Street in the downtown section. The Lafayette Street access is a busy crossing. Traffic is heavy and with 50 or 60 trains a day crossing the entrance, it almost is one of the locations that is a potential spot “waiting for a serious accident to happen.”
Planning for relief for the Lafayette crossing should be started. A project such as this may be eligible for a state and/or federal grant.
The fact that the city owns most of the land along the river in the city limits is important in future development projects. The city can control what goes there.
For recreational activities, the riverfront is somewhat of a latecomer. The events held there are well attended. Downtown Washington Inc. and the Chamber have been positive forces in drawing people to the riverfront.
One other thing that has happened is growth of visitors in Washington. Most of them are the one-day type of visitor.
The traffic on Front Street has increased to the point where on some weekends it is crowded with people. The large parking lot along Front Street often is filled these days. The city used foresight to build it.
Another fact is the property along Front Street has increased in value. The many activities in Downtown Washington, resulting from the hard work by Downtown Washington Inc. and the Chamber, are a factor in property values.
There are countless cities and towns along the Missouri River that envy Washington for its success in bringing people back to live in the core of the city. A private developer, Andy Unnerstall, took the risk in building condos along Front Street and it is paying off. A small section of Main Street is planned for condos also.
Optimism about the downtown’s future has never been brighter. The historic waterworks building at the riverfront park should be attractive for a business that would add to the riverfront’s amenities.