We don’t think President Donald Trump was very optimistic before his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that something highly positive would result from the Vietnam confab. The president didn’t seem to have on his usual “let’s make a deal” face and buoyant persona.
As it turned out, other than photo opportunities, nothing of significance occurred.
It never hurts for world leaders to meet and get to know each other better and sometimes trust develops. If nothing else, the president may be learning not to trust Kim and his palace insiders. The president didn’t give in on the U.S. sanctions that have been imposed on North Korea. Are the sanctions working? Not to the extent that Kim will drop his nuclear program and other warlike intentions.
No American troop withdrawal from South Korea apparently was considered by the president. It appears we are back where we were on July 27, 1953, when the ceasefire became effective.
But it is important that the U.S. and North Korea continue to talk. Leaders change, conditions change and just perhaps down the road there may be peaceful movements.
As for being disappointed in the latest summit’s outcome, many Americans weren’t that optimistic that meaningful results would occur.
Right after the meeting ended on a sour note, the blame game for the lack of success began.
We do think it was good that the two leaders met and they` should continue to meet after a cooling off period.