Judging by the ho-hum response from local lawmakers, a passel of gun control bills prefiled in the state Legislature face an uphill battle next session.
That’s not surprising. Missouri has some of the most lax gun control regulations in the country. The Republican-controlled Legislature hasn’t shown much inclination to change that position moving instead to loosen gun regulations in recent years.
Gun violence may be the number No. 1 issue in St. Louis and Kansas City, but it’s not in rural Missouri. It is not in this area either as reflected by the views of local lawmakers.
But that doesn’t mean Missourians aren’t open to some gun control measures. In fact, a recent poll suggests Missourians’ attitudes toward gun control regulations mirror those of the rest of the country — they overwhelmingly support what many consider “commonsense” gun regulations.
The poll, conducted last week by Dave Drebes, a veteran political blogger who covers the Missouri Legislature, reinforces the sentiments we hear from gun owners in our community.
Of the 1,678 likely 2020 voters polled, 77 percent said they support universal background checks as compared to only 14 percent who were opposed.
Some 69 percent of Missouri voters polled said they support red flag laws compared to 20 percent who were opposed.
Likewise, 60 percent of those polled said they would support a ban on assualt weapons while 30 percent said they would not.
Of those polled, 75 percent called themselves “strong supporters of the Second Amendment.”
If this recent poll is to be believed, Missourians, like most Americans, support commonsense laws to reduce firearm-related deaths and injuries.
It means Missourians who cherish the Second Amendment can also find common cause in at least some commonsense gun control regulations. This isn’t a radical concept. Nor is it unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court articulated the same view when it said that the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited, i.e., it is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Does that mean that the Missouri Legislature will adopt any of the recently introduced gun control measures next session — those that people in our state support as indicated by the recent polling data?
If our local lawamakers’ response is any indication, it’s not likely. That would take courage to stand up to the gun lobby and real leadership to admit the Constitution provides no excuse not to even try to prevent the kind of bloodshed that is occurring less than an hour away from here.