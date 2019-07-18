Political observers close to the scene in Washington, D.C., some of them liberals, have issued warnings about the Democratic uprising by members of Congress who they say could re-elect Donald Trump. Several House Democrats who advocate change right now are feuding with House leader Nancy Pelosi, who is becoming more of a centrist than she was before.
These members who are challenging Pelosi have delivered a message to her that they aren’t backing down.
The AP reported that three members of “the Squad” — the cadre of liberal freshman lawmakers who oppose the party’s more centrist members over impeachment, immigration and other major issues — defended their approach while appearing on a panel at an annual conference of Netroots. They all are women of color.
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said: “We never need to ask for permission or wait for an invitation to lead.” In Congress, a member must have a record and earn respect in order to climb the leadership ladder. Like it or not, that’s the system. The power is not often shared.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also were on the panel. Another Squad member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), New York, did not attend. They think Speaker Pelosi is marginalizing women of color. Pelosi has told House Democrats that the far-left liberals are a threat to achieving common party goals, one of which is to defeat the president in 2020.
Squad members want to shake the leadership table, “This is the time to redefine that table.” Those words, according to Rep. Pressley, were said by the late Rep. Shirley Chisholm’s feminist mantra. She was a pioneering African-American who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. Pressley was asked if she still believes President Trump should be impeached. She said: “We’re going to impeach the MFer, don’t worry.”
Columnist Maureen Dowd, writing in the The New York Times, said Democratic feuding could save Trump. She told of veteran Democrats who have come to the defense of Pelosi, calling her “battle-scarred” and someone who has earned her leadership position.
Dowd wrote that in the age of Trump, “there is no more stupid proposition than that Nancy Pelosi is the problem.” Dowd also said that the 29-year-old AOC and the speaker are “trapped in a generational and ideological tangle that poses a real threat to the Democrats’ ability to beat Donald Trump next year.”
The problem is that the Democrats have a problem with party radicals. They are making Bernie Sanders seem like a centrist.
Can the Democrats be saved?