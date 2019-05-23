It isn’t over and no end is in sight — the pros and cons about arming teachers and school staff members to protect students. Is it wise? Is it unwise?
The issue has come to Franklin County. The St. Clair School District has decided to implement a security program that will result in a limited number of faculty and staff to be trained to serve as armed protection officers, in addition to their other duties. The district plans to hire a West Plains, Mo., firm to interview, screen, test and train school personnel, leading to having armed teachers and staff to protect students.
St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse believes that having armed staff members will be a deterrent to mass shootings that have occurred around the country.
Other public school officials in the county believe working with law enforcement, police and deputy sheriffs, and having resource officers on campus provides adequate protection, realizing that it is impossible to have 100 percent security.
Two recent bomb threats at Washington High School have added to the concern of having security measures. WHS, the day after the recent incident, checked all students entering buildings. Students have told The Missourian they felt “safe” with the security check.
There is no question that the schools are all concerned about the safety of students and plan to do everything within their available resources to provide security.
The estimated cost of the St. Clair program is $49,000. The final cost will depend on the number of faculty and staff who are trained.
Washington Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer is opposed to armed teachers. She said teachers have enough to do without adding another responsibility to be armed to protect students. But she understands the need for having armed school resource officers on school property. Dr. VanLeer would like to see more state and federal help in implementing security measures. She believes other security steps the district is taking will help in this issue.
School districts in the county will be monitoring the program at St. Clair. But as far as The Missourian could ascertain, no other district has plans now to arm teachers and some staff members.
The decision on this issue is a responsibility for school boards and administrations.
We all know districts are different in overall makeup. One district may see a need for armed school personnel while others don’t.
Generally speaking, we don’t believe every district needs armed teachers and staff members, especially since there are school resource officers on campus. We can understand that others closer to the individual districts may see a need.
The cost can be high. However, you can’t put a cost on the lives of students. Lives have the highest value compared to everything else on Earth.