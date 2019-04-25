It was good news to learn that starting in the new school year, Union High School students will have the option to take part in the Naval Junior ROTC program based at Washington High School.
There are 35 slots open in the Washington program. Already 30 students at Union High have indicated an interest in participating in the Washington program. The Union School District will pay a small portion of the salary for the instructor.
Scheduling for the Union students has been worked out.
Since the program was started in the 2014-15 school year for Washington High and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School students, it has met with obvious success. Talk to parents of a son or daughter in the program and they will tell you what a positive impact the program has had on their children.
The same is true in the Meramec Valley District at Pacific, where there is a Marine JROTC program, or in the St. Clair District where there is an Air Force JROTC unit. In the Union District there was interest in the JROTC program, but authorities were informed the limit had been reached in the county for units.
The Union students will put the program over the 100 mark at Washington.
The Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association assisted in the establishment of the Washington program. The chapter raised about $36,000 for uniforms.
The program emphasizes citizenship, leadership and military discipline.