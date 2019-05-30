Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned the office for alleged misbehavior, has returned to the Navy, but not as a SEAL.
It was his experience as a SEAL that helped to elect him as governor.
His return to active Navy duty will be an assignment to the Navy Operation Support Center in St. Louis as a general unrestricted line officer, which involves general office work.
Greitens, 45, resigned as governor in June 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.
His return to active duty with the Navy drew some criticism by some who said it sent the wrong message while the Navy is grappling with an increase in sexual assaults, the Kansas City Star reported.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, who has pushed Congress to combat sexual assaults, said it is “beyond pathetic” that the Navy would even consider allowing Greitens to return to active service. She added that he should be court-martialed. Rep. Speier is chairwoman of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee.
“Retaining him sends a horrible signal about what the Navy values and its unwillingness to hold officers accountable,” Rep. Speier said.
A spokesman said the Navy Reserve said the Navy is committed to addressing sexual misconduct.
“Sexual assault and sexual harassment are toxic threats that harm all of us. Sexual assault and harassment are not tolerated in the Navy,” said Capt. Christopher Scholl, reported the Associated Press.
His return to active duty has led to speculation that he may again return to politics some time in the future. We don’t think he could be elected to a high office in Missouri again.