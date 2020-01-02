One of the best things we can look forward to in 2020 is the end of the impeachment saga in Congress. We hope the Senate does not drag out the Trump trial after three months of the inquiry in the House that brought the impeachment allegations.
Close observers predict that the Senate will not vote to impeach President Trump.
It was a foregone conclusion that the House would impeach the president.
Politics.
The White House has a skilled litigator in Pat Cipollone, who has a strong team to handle the impeachment case. Cipollone and his team are reported to view their strategy as the protector of executive privilege, which allows the president, under certain circumstances, to shield material from public or even congressional scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal reported Trump’s lawyers are working in close coordination with the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which writes administration legal opinions that have backed White House moves.
The nation will be glad when these proceedings are over. Since 2020 is an election year, what Congress will accomplish is unknown.
All we can hope for is that some progress will be made on pending issues, in foreign policy and domestic challenges, that are major concerns for the people in this country.