The Washington Historical Society’s museum will reopen in March and for the entire month will feature “Over There: Missouri and the Great War,” a traveling exhibit on World War I.
The display was developed by the Missouri Humanities Council and the Springfield-Greene County Library district.
A visit will be a history lesson and we hope as many students as possible will visit the museum. The display explores facts about the war through the perspective of Missouri and its people. Missourians supplied mules and horses to the war effort in addition to manpower.
The Missouri contribution never reached the level that was provided in World War II. More than 156,000 Missourians served in the military in World War I. Supplies such as munitions and other needed goods came from our state. Gen. John J. Pershing, a native of Missouri, commanded the American Expeditionary Force in World War I. Harry Truman, who became president in 1945, was a captain in an artillery battery from Kansas City, which served in France.
The key part that the Missouri mule played in the war is part of the history of the conflict.
This undoubtedly will be the most comprehensive history of World War I ever displayed in Washington. We hope all the schools will take advantage of the event. Also, on display will be local World War I items contributed by people in this area.
Last year was the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.