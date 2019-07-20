Veteran members of the U.S. House said they had never seen anything like it before. It may have been a “first” in the U.S. House chamber. It’s understandable why it happened.
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Kansas City, a seven-term House member, was presiding over the House when the arguments reached the point that he couldn’t stand it. “We just want to fight” he said just before he declared, “I abandon the chair.” He put down the gavel and walked away.
Rep. Cleaver, a pastor, had enough of the bickering. Mr. Civility walked away from the podium.
While veteran House members said they had never seen this type of behavior before, the House has reached the boiling point before.
Many years ago, it was reported that our congressman, Clarence Cannon, a gentleman who spent more than 40 years in the House, representing the 9th District, which included Franklin County, got into a brief fistfight on the House floor during one heated session. That was many years ago. Cannon wrote the rules for procedure for the House. We believe those rules are still used today. Cannon died while in office when L. B. Johnson was president. President Johnson attended Cannon’s funeral in Elsberry. Former President Harry Truman also attended the funeral.
We remember when visiting Cannon in the House in the 1950s and he was addressed as Mr. Chairman in reference to being chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, a position he held during the World War II days.
In a speech here after the war, he mentioned that his committee approved appropriations for development of the atomic bomb but was never told what the money was being used for, except it was for the war effort.
Back to Rep. Cleaver. He is a respected member of the House and for him to “get fed up with things,” it takes some doing. But he couldn’t take the bickering that is going on every day that he quit being the temporary chair and walked away. The AP reported that some of the House members were “stunned” by his actions.
The AP reported that just before he left, he “swept a pointed finger across the chamber, saying he dared anyone to say he had been unfair” in his presiding actions.
He scolded the chamber in saying all the members “just want to fight.” Then he said, “I abandon the chair,” put down “the gavel and strode off.”
The drama unfolded during an emotional debate over President Donald Trump’s tweets advising four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to where they came from. The president called them haters of America, Israel and Jews.
The AP said Cleaver’s words reflected his longtime emphasis on the need for civility, to which he devotes a page of his website and about which he tweets every Friday.
“Our differences only become virtuous when we can discuss them with civility and statesmanship,” Rep. Cleaver writes on his website. “When we allow hyperpartisanship to control the conversation, what once was a virtue becomes the downfall of a divided nation.” Rep. Cleaver is African-American.
We say Amen to his words.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi had brought to the floor a resolution to formally condemn Trump’s remarks, which Trump had tried to warn Republicans away from supporting. Republicans objected to a floor speech by Pelosi as to the president’s remarks, calling them “disgraceful and disgusting and the comments are racist.”
“A little of the oil of civility in Congress will prevent a deluge of discord in the nation,” Rep. Cleaver had posted last year.
Has Congress reached a new low in a lack of civility? We know many Americans feel like Rep. Cleaver. They are fed up with what’s going on!