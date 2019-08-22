It’s a fact that people are living longer. That means more Americans are going to add to the Medicare health rolls.
It’s a fact that Medicare reimbursements to health care facilities are falling short of the cost of providing services needed by people on the federal health insurance program.
It is a fact that increasing funding for Medicare is not a high priority for Congress.
What this means is that the health care facility you go to is going to have less revenue to meet operating expenses. If the situation doesn’t change, some hospitals and other health care clinics and urgent care facilities will cease operating.
Health care facilities that have a high percentage of Medicaid patients also face troubling financial times. Medicaid is underfunded.
Health care providers need to bring this financial situation to the attention of our elected officials and the general public.