With many years of experience, the Missourian In Education program has proven that a newspaper is a great teaching tool. There is no question that the success of the program is the result of the teachers who embrace it. The Missourian’s 2019 Teacher of the Year exemplifies everything that is part of the success of the program.
This year’s Teacher of the Year is Tracey Kemp of St. Clair High School, who also is an advocate of Book Buzz, which is under the umbrella of the Missourian In Education program. A feature about her was in the Weekend Missourian.
Her enthusiasm for the program is passed on to her students. Dawn Kitchell, educational services director of The Missourian, said it is Tracey’s drive and determination that put her in contention for Teacher of the Year recognition. “Tracey is passionate about exposing her students to print — both books and newspapers,” Kitchell said. “That’s something that impacts a lifetime — and that’s a teacher who we believe deserves to be recognized.”
Tracey has been participating in the Missourian In Education program for 15 years. She is making a difference in her students’ lives. Tracey is an English and communications arts teacher.
She certainly is deserving of the 2019 Missourian in Education Teacher of the Year award.
Congratulations, Tracey.