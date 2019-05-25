Every Memorial Day brings back memories to veterans, whether they served in combat or in a support role, overseas or in the states. There are good memories and bad memories, which they can’t forget.
One of the lingering questions asked by combat veterans is why they were spared and others paid the ultimate price. There is no available answer.
Many veterans who saw combat rather quickly developed an attitude that there’s nothing that they can do — if a shell or bullet has your name on it, that’s it. There are so many situations in which some lives are taken and others are spared that it can’t be explained.
For those in a leadership position, the responsibility to perform duties assigned to you, including caring for the men under you, is the first concern and your own personal well-being becomes secondary. Discipline comes into play and that’s why so much emphasis is placed on it in training.
Memorial Day also brings back memories to families who had loved ones in military service. There is nothing more tragic than to lose a husband, wife, or son or daughter in battle. To add to the tragedy, many details of what happened are never known by those who lost a loved one. When a military member is missing in action, and later is presumed dead, it is even more tragic for survivors.
We must never forget the wounded, some of whom are crippled for the rest of their lives and many spend the rest of their lives in veterans’ hospitals or homes.
You don’t hear veterans complain about sacrifices they made in serving their country. Many didn’t like being in the military, but they don’t complain. Deep down most feel they owe it to their country and it is necessary to protect their countrymen and -women, and the freedoms we have. There are always some complainers, however, when on active duty.
There are many veterans who did not see combat but they played a support role in the states or overseas and they contributed to the war effort. Their service was valuable
If you give your life for your country, there is no greater sacrifice and that is what resulted in establishing Memorial Day. Appreciation is due veterans’ organizations, which remind all of us of the sacrifices made in protecting this country, its people and the freedoms we enjoy.
Our veterans’ organizations need members. Veterans should consider joining one of the veterans’ organizations, which do so much in our communities to help veterans and other people.
Memorial Day can be a sad day for veterans because of the memories it sparks. It is a day to remind all of us of sacrifices that were made, and are being made, for all of us by the men and women who answered the call of their country.