With special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on possible Russian presidential election interference finally released, which did not include any new indictments of collusion by the Trump camp with that country, many questions remain. The report cleared President Trump and his campaign committee of any collusion with Russia, but didn’t make any conclusions on obstruction of justice.
Attorney General William Barr, who was given the report, issued a summary of it. He will determine who else sees the full report.
The big question is how much of the report will be released to Congress and when.
How much will eventually be leaked? There are always leaks in the federal government.
Will some Democrats continue the campaign to try to impeach President Trump? Since Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is against impeachment, will that campaign go anywhere in “her House,” as she has called the chamber?
What about the other investigations being conducted by Congress into Trump’s activities that are expected to continue? Also, there are other investigations going on as to Trump’s business operations.
The nearly two-year Mueller probe did result in 34 criminal charges being filed and the convictions of five Trump advisers. What did the investigation cost taxpayers? How much was Mueller paid? What about the cost of his staff?
What will be the report’s effect on the 2020 presidential election? That’s a major question.
Some members of Congress are of the mindset that Mueller has done his job and now it’s up to Congress to act, and that means a possible investigation of the report itself. They want the public to be able to read every word in the report.
The report clears President Trump of allegations about collusion with Russia but why no exoneration about obstruction of justice? What path will Democrats in Congress now take in their investigations.
Attorney General Barr is in a no-win position with what he does with the report, who gets it and how much of it?
What effect will the details in the report have on the reputation of Mueller, who generally is regarded as a fair-minded and capable investigator? He certainly has had a ton of experience. But the way people in D.C. go after each other, he is bound to have critics.
He is another one who is in a no-win situation.
Speaking of a no-win position, what about the American people who have had to endure this lengthy episode? The high degree of politics in the entire matter made some elements of it farce-like.
Politics breeds controversy. Is there a better example of that than what we are and have been witnessing?
For the politicians, especially the Democrats, there’s not much satisfaction in the summary of the report.
Congress is investigation-crazy also brought on by politics.