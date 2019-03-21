The Washington School District bond issue that will be on the ballot April 2 has generated many positive messages in support, and hardly any negative ones, that the outlook for passage is good. But in elections one can never be sure of a victory.
There always are the “no” voters who show up at the polling places. That’s why voter turnout is so important in every election.
We believe the only thing that could put the bond issue in jeopardy would be a low voter turnout.
As far as the need is concerned, seldom has there been a local issue where the need is so apparent. The need has been well documented in news stories in The Missourian.
If voters have doubts about the need, we urge them to take a look at the South Point Elementary School, which will be replaced if the $26 million no-tax-increase bond issue is approved.
The school is a disgrace. It’s worn out with structure problems and is in a flood plain. It was built in the wrong place, but when that happened conditions were vastly different, and generally it was believed to be a good site at that time.
It is a school that you don’t want to show prospects who are interested in moving to this area, whether it be an industry or someone looking for a place to buy a home with a family with young school-aged children. The trailers used for classrooms are enough to turn anybody away from Washington.
A substandard school facility goes against the pride that is present in the community.
This issue could be called an SS matter – Safety and Security. For the long term, the South Point School could be called a safety issue. The bond issue plan for funding also includes security upgrades at other schools in the district. Those needs are obvious with conditions today.
Property owners are concerned about property values. Schools in a community are a factor in assessing value to a property.
The time is overdue to do something about replacing the South Point School. Good physical facilities have much to do with the learning and teaching environment.
The time to act is April 2 by voting yes.