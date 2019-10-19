In case you missed the business story in Wednesday’s Missourian, Empac Group is hosting four open houses later this month as part of National Disability Employment Month.
If you aren’t familiar with Empac Group’s work, we encourage you to check out one of the open houses which are being held at both its Washington and Sullivan locations. One of the reasons for the open houses is to get the word out about what the company does and who it can serve.
The open houses will be of particular interest to business leaders who are coping with labor shortages and anyone who has a disability or knows or works with someone with a disability.
Empac Group is a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 after the merger of Sheltered Workshop Inc. in Washington and Sheltered Industries of the Meramec Valley in Sullivan. The two facilities provide vocational services and employment opportunities for around 225-230 individuals impacted by various developmental and physical disabilities.
The company provides contract and subcontract labor for over 40 businesses in a 50-mile radius of Washington. It helps its employees develop themselves as workers with the goal to assist them as far as their desire and ability can take them until they are of retirement age. It employs workers directly and assists individuals in finding jobs in the community, often through creative partnerships.
Empac Group does good work. It provides an invaluable service to individuals who are often left behind in the job market. It gives people with disabilities a pathway to being gainfully employed. Equally important, it pays its employees on a scale in proportion to what workers in competitive employment would earn for similar work.
It also has a strong track record of assisting local companies who need help during labor shortages or when they are overwhelmed with work.
Empac Group has changed lives. It provides opportunities for people with disabilities to challenge themselves, further their self-esteem and self-confidence, develop friendships and engage their communities.
Still, Empac Group and other sheltered workshops are under constant pressure from federal rules and are increasingly the target of criticism by people concerned about the rights of those with disabilities. Some advocacy groups view shelter workshops as a form of segregation. They believe developmentally disabled adults should be fully integrated into the broader community.
While we respect those views, we have seen firsthand the benefits organizations like Empac Group can provide in the area of workforce development. Over the years, it has provided hundreds of individuals with productive employment, responsibility, necessary structure and the opportunity to measure their own skills and to work toward improving them.
We believe in providing more, not fewer, service options to meet the wide range of intellectual and developmental disabilities —the kind that Empac Group provides.