It’s a worry that many Americans see made-up news as a bigger problem than other key issues facing this country. Journalists don’t always recognize it and must do what they can to stop it.
A recent poll indicates the creation and spread of made-up news and information is causing significant harm to the nation and needs to be stopped, according to the more than 6,000 people who were surveyed by the Pew Research Center on the center’s American Trends Panel.
People polled see it as big a problem as terrorism, illegal immigration, racism and sexism. Nearly 7-in-10 U.S. adults, 68 percent, said made-up news and information greatly impacts Americans’ confidence in government institutions, and roughly half, 54 percent, said it is having a major impact on our confidence in each other.
The U.S. adults in the survey blamed political leaders and activists far more than journalists for the creation of made-up news intended to mislead the public. But they believe it is primarily the responsibility of journalists to fix the problem. They think the issue will get worse in the foreseeable future.
The survey found that more Americans have altered their news consumption habits by fact-checking the news they get and changing the sources they turn to for news. About 8-in-10 adults believe steps should be taken to restrict made-up news, as opposed to 20 percent who see it as protected communication.
The concerns about made-up news are mingled with pessimism about the future of the issue. Most of those surveyed, 56 percent, think the problem will get worse over the next five years. Only 1-in-10 believe progress will be made in reducing it.
This is an issue that is a challenge for journalists. A problem is there are so many news outlets today that to beat the competition in reporting the news, the care in being accurate is not to the highest degree as it once was. Caution always is a wise practice in reporting the news.