Some stories in our newspaper repeat themselves year after year. For instance, an Associated Press story in the Weekend Missourian noted that low pay was forcing about half of Missouri’s adult care workers to quit each year.
Turns out workers providing critical care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities make less than a Walmart or Target worker even after a recent pay increase provided by the Missouri Legislature.
The pay is still so low state workers are leaving for better paying jobs, according to officials with Missouri’s Developmental Disability Division.
It’s a story we’ve heard before just not this acute. Officials are calling the current high turnover a “crisis,” but it’s been a recurring problem for decades. The reality is when the economy is strong, workers can make more money at less demanding jobs.
There are few jobs more demanding than caring for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Direct support professionals work directly with people in efforts to help them become integrated into a community. They do things like help people with getting in and out of bed, eating, bathing, dressing, grooming and taking medications.
At the urging of Gov. Mike Parson, lawmakers gave most state workers a 3 percent wage increase this year — correction workers and others got more. With inflation around 2 percent and health care costs climbing, that’s not much more than a cost-of-living increase, if any.
Recent surveys have shown Missouri’s government workers are paid the lowest — on average — in the nation. We trail neighboring states like Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Kentucky. Because of the low pay, some state employees are eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The stagnant pay, along with rising costs of insurance, is leading some workers to cross state lines or go to the private sector, officials say. Who can blame them?
If the state can’t pay a competitive wage, it becomes difficult if not impossible for it to recruit or keep employees. The same is true for private providers who deliver services to people with disabilities.
It is a concern we hope lawmakers take to heart the next time they consider a tax cut. While others may disagree, we don’t think being the cheapest state in the nation in terms of what it pays its employees is anything to be proud of.
It’s an embarrassment and it is risking critical services for some of our most vulnerable citizens.