Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.