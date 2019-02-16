here’s no denying that Missouri is a state of all and many types of weather, some long, some short. A common saying in Missouri is, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait, it will change.”
Americans are convenience-spoiled and Missourians are like most people in this country, we don’t like to be denied any of our taken-for-granted conveniences. The weather can be a disrupter in our lives. We don’t like that!
Adjustments made necessary by the weather are easy for some people, hard for others. In Missouri, weather adjustments are part of living in this state. The variations in weather are short-lived, for the most part, and it is true, “Just wait, the weather will change soon.”
e’ve had tougher winter weather in the past than what we are going through now. And you don’t have to look very far to realize we’ve been lucky compared to other places. As a young boy, our family lived in northwest Iowa, and one never forgets those winters. There was snow that never seemed to melt. We don’t remember ever having a “snow day” at our school. Of course, that was before school consolidations and many students riding buses with far-flung distances to travel. Most children walked to and from school.
A major difference today in this area is that towns, cities, counties and the state have the equipment to clear roadways and do it much quicker in times of snow and ice. Americans today are much more mobile and married to their cars and trucks. To not be able to move as quickly as we do in bad weather requires adjustments.
any of today’s workers have a pretty good commute. When road conditions are bad due to the weather, it’s a challenge for the commuters. Work can be tough in itself but when you have to fight weather conditions to get to work, and return home, it’s a long day. The only consolation is it used to be worse before road crews had the equipment, materials to deal with ice and snow. And our vehicles are armed with much better tools, like four-wheel drive, to handle ice and snow driving.
We are spoiled today to have all the “comfort” equipment available. That just adds to our frustration when some of that comfort leaves us.
They say the pessimist expects every change in the weather to be a change for the worse. We do have weather forecasters who can’t escape the tag of being pessimistic. Do they have more reports of bad weather than good reports? Probably not.
Have you heard this one: “Don’t knock the weather — without it, how would we start a conversation?”
Weather is one thing that is an everyday subject, it can be predictable, most often is not, it can be interesting, disturbing, panic-causing, frightful and comforting — all in the same day, even hourly in Missouri.
What would Notebook write today if it wasn’t for the weather?