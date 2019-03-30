A “yes” vote Tuesday for the Washington Public Library’s 10-cent property tax increase is needed for the library to keep abreast of the times — rising operational costs, which include books and supplies, manpower, facility upkeep and general services offered to the public.
Washington has a good library, but it would like to do more for its patrons. The people traffic numbered more than 128,000 the past year.
Like other amenities offered to the general public by the city, the reach of a library is to young and old. The many programs offered include those that stimulate reading by youngsters. Since reading is the foundation of learning, these programs have a value that can’t be measured.
The library has been able to provide more programs and services since the new facility was built. It offers internet access, computers, audiobooks, movies, community programs and, of course, books and periodicals, and sponsors community events.
In all 2018, the library offered about 360 programs, including Tot Time, four Adult Book Clubs, a U.S. Citizenship 101 class, Washington Woodsmiths and others.
The proposed increase in taxes would cost residents of the district about $1.58 a month.
The library has come a long way in books, other printed matter, the internet and the programs it sponsors over the years. With more revenue, more of the same will be possible.
We must not let our library fall behind in any of its services. The added revenue will ensure that it doesn’t.
The added cost is small, affordable, and needed as we look to the future. The benefits from the small tax hike by far outweigh anything on the negative side. It’s an opportunity to grow the benefits of our library.
We urge voters to shoulder this small tax increase and vote “yes” April 2.