The Missourian has always had a welcome mat out for letters to the editor, but we can’t publish all of them, especially if they are very long.
We received one last week from a Missourian reader who requested Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer of the Third District hold Town Hall meetings when making his rounds in the district. The letter writer also included his recent negative votes on legislation. The legislation is what made the letter so long. We elected not to publish the letter because of its length.
We also have not published letters in the past because of their length. Also, if the subject has been covered well in other letters, those letters usually are not published because they are repetitious.
We’ve heard from readers in the past that they don’t read long letters and there have been a few exceptions when we have published letters that were quite long. The Missourian does not have rigid standards as to length. This newspaper also does not publish letters in bad taste, that is, letters that attack another individual, and letters that complain about a business place. We don’t have a large enough staff to check out letters critical of businesses. Writers of letters complaining about a business should contact the Better Business Bureau.
If we know that a letter contains incorrect information, we don’t publish that kind of letter. We also do not publish letters that advocate the candidacy of a person for a public office. We do publish letters critical of a public official as long as it is in good taste.
In the end, it is a judgment call of the editor as to which letters are published. That is a common practice by newspapers.
Letters to the editor stimulate thinking about a subject.