Sen. John McCain has been dead for seven months yet President Donald Trump keeps his criticism of the war hero alive. He can’t let it go.
Sen. McCain was an outspoken critic of the president and Trump fired back at him. It became a personal war of words.
Members of the McCain family have responded to some of the president’s criticism, which has irritated Trump even more. The president did not attend the McCain funeral. The president has said he gave the family members what they wanted in a funeral.
At one point, when McCain was still alive, the president said he didn’t consider anyone who was captured a hero. McCain’s Navy fighter plane was shot down during the Vietnam War and he was held a prisoner for about a half dozen years. McCain was tortured and finally when he was released at the end of the war, he came home with permanent disabilities.
To say McCain was not a hero because he was captured was a stupid thing to say. It was an insult to all American POWs and was an indication that the president knows nothing about combat. There were circumstances beyond most POWs’ control when they were captured.
The feud with the McCain family seems to be an obsession that President Trump can’t shake, The New York Times said.
The president is the loser in this battle.