St. Louis has never seen anything like the celebration Saturday for the Blues winning the top prize in professional hockey — the Stanley Cup.
Estimates of the crowd went from half a million up, and it was a happy day in St. Louis like no other celebration ever in the city.
The parade was climaxed by an introduction of the players, former players, Blues’ officials and others. The Blues players gave emotional and sincere thanks to their loyal fans while the crowd cheered nonstop for their team.
The really heartwarming hit was that during the parade Blues players left whatever vehicles they were on to mingle with the crowds on hand. It delayed the parade but no one seemed to care. The players shook hands, signed autographs, brought the Stanley Cup to the people, some of whom kissed it and posed for pictures.
Some of the attendees called the outpouring of emotions by the people as unbelievable!
To come from last place in January to the championship in June was a storybook journey by the Blues. It will never be forgotten.
The celebration also made lasting memories. The connection the fans have to the team is the envy of other cities with professional sports teams.
The championship and the celebration tells a story of the fans’ devotion to their team that is one for the sports history books.