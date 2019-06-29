Reports out of Jefferson City say State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, plans to run for governor in 2020. She has not formally announced she will run.
Her candidacy is not a surprise. There were predictions she would seek the governor’s office. She is the only statewide high official who is a Democrat.
She will attempt to be the first woman governor in the state’s history.
Her record as state auditor is solid and she is in the mold of former Sen. Claire McCaskill, who as auditor pursued her duties regardless of political parties. There were no untouchables.
She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from MU and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. She lives in Columbia with her husband and three sons.
Galloway, 37, was treasurer of Boone County for four years. She was appointed state auditor by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 and then was elected to a four-year term last November.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to be a candidate. He was lieutenant governor and moved into the governor’s chair when Eric Greitens resigned.
If it is a Parson-Galloway race in 2020, it’s going to be interesting and expect a hard-fought and costly campaign.