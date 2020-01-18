The new rezoning code for Franklin County was approved by the county commission as expected. Even though a large crowd of 50 or more people attended the commission meeting to protest the rezoning of the county, all three commissioners voted for it.
The commissioners’ minds were settled on approval long before the vote came.
The commissioners had the final say in the rezoning and they went against their own planning and zoning board, which voted, 7-3, against the rezoning some months ago.
Critics are saying for all intents and purposes, Franklin County has no zoning code now because of what was approved by the commissioners. About 90 percent of the unincorporated area of the county has been placed in a “W” zoning, which allows 42 different uses and gives little or no protection to homeowners. They face the possibility that their residential property values will be damaged by an undesirable project or development.
The main purpose of zoning is to protect existing land uses, such as residential, and to control growth so it is orderly, well planned, which makes the county attractive for growth. With the rezoning that was approved by three commissioners, the county is now wide open for almost any kind of development.
The rezoning has raised many questions. Who was behind this rezoing? Who influenced the commissioners? There was no ground swell for this type of rezoning. The planning and zoning commission, composed of county citizens, wisely rejected the rezoning. The citizen members on the board saw the unfairness in what was proposed, the potential damage to property values, the rejection of sound planning, and the haphazard direction for growth. That’s why the board rejected the rezoning. They recognized the potenttial damage to the county in the future.
Why have a planning and zoning board if its positive views are rejected by the three-man executive and administrative commission? Under the present state statutes, Franklin County, because of its total assessed valuation, is a first class county. The law places too much power in the hands of three commissioners. It is this type of performance that has resulted in charter government in some large counties.
We are hearing that the three commissioners should have placed this major type of proposal that is so important to the county to a vote of the people. The people could circulate petitions calling for the commissioners to put the rezoning issue to a vote of the people. Another way would be to form incorporated towns and enact municipal zoning codes that offer protection for property owners.
One property owner threatened to file a lawsuit when he spoke at the commission meeting last Tuesday to voice disapproval of the rezoning proposal.
Our representatives in Jefferson City need to look into this matter to see if they can lead the effort to give the people some relief by reforming the statutes on first class counties. But politics would pose a problem.
The major issue should have been put to a vote of the people in the county rather than to give three commissioners the power to decide.