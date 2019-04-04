There isn’t much agreement in state government today, even though the Missouri House and Senate are controlled by the Republicans. So it has not been a surprise that there is disagreement over how to spend added revenue from taxing online sales from companies that don’t have a physical presence in the state.
It has been projected that this new revenue could amount to an estimated $165 million a year.
Should it go toward lowering taxes or should it be used for needed projects such as roads and bridges?
Since the state’s revenue has been on the downslide recently, the use of the added revenue plays a role in the discussions of where to use it. There is bound to be disagreement.
This whole discussion resulted from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states could start collecting sales taxes from online sales from out-of-state businesses that don’t have a physical presence in Missouri.
There are rather strong arguments on both sides as to the use of the potential added revenue. Rest assured, where it is used will be determined. The state needs the added revenue, especially since total revenue at this point in the year is down.