As we were leaving our viewing location for the old Highway 47 bridge demolition, a man who we know uttered these words: “Much ado about nothing.”
He wasn’t a happy bridge demolition watcher!
There are thousands of people in this area who would not agree with him. The 83-year-old bridge meant a lot to countless people.
We didn’t realize just how much until around the time of the opening of the new bridge in December. We heard many, many words of sentiment about the old bridge. People were happy to get the new bridge, but the old structure meant a lot to them, and it was like losing an old friend.
The 1936 bridge changed the lives in many ways of people on both sides of the river who had to depend on a ferry to cross the Missouri River, which was a natural barrier that prevented easy access to improved lifestyles.
When the bridge was built lives were changed. How? To begin with, families that had members on both sides of the river had no quick access to being together. The bridge made a difference in togetherness. The bridge gave farmers and other people on the north side, such as in Marthasville, Dutzow and Augusta, greatly improved access to doctors, hospital, high schools, jobs, shopping and to all kinds of events and activities that a larger town and county such as Washington and Franklin County had to offer.
The bridge became a “friend” to many, many people because it opened the door to easy access to life’s needs that people in a large city and county take for granted, but for those citizens on the north side of the river it meant much to their lives since they were denied full access in a convenient manner to what the area had to offer.
The bridge brought back many memories for people who were living in the 1930s and before. Most were pleasant memories. We published many of those memories just before the 2018 new bridge opened. If you were not alive in the 1930s, you can’t appreciate what the bridge meant to people and their lives in those years.
We heard people speak of fond memories that involved the bridge — from being the first person to ride across the bridge on a bicycle to being the first bride to cross the river in a car. It is impossible to know the number of people who used the bridge on a daily basis year after year for many years. One can get attached to infrastructure!
The bridge blast was at 10:30 a.m. last Thursday. We observed people arriving at the riverfront at 7 a.m. that day. Many early arrivals were seniors who undoubtedly were around in the 1930s. They were there to say goodbye to a friend who was good to them and their lives.
Sure, most of the people were there to observe an event they considered historic in this area. You don’t get to see something like blowing up a bridge and having it drop into the water below — not in many people’s lifetimes. The skill in the demolition was worth seeing. Everything went as planned — that is, 99 percent of it did. No one was hurt. The planning and coordination was as professional as possible. There were no surprises.
Everybody involved is to be congratulated for a job well done.
We don’t believe it was much ado about nothing. It was something!