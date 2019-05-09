Last Friday’s better than expected job report highlights the U.S. economy is red hot.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in April – a record 103 straight months of job gains. The country’s 3.6 percent jobless rate is the lowest in nearly 50 years.
Experts say our economy has more job openings than unemployed people. Local employers can testify to that – they are experiencing it first-hand. Hiring is strong across most sectors of the economy, including notably health care and construction.
The low unemployment numbers also coincided with solid wage growth. Competition for workers is pushing wages higher, especially for those in low-skills jobs. More people are working and many are getting paid more than they have ever earned. A surging economy doesn’t eliminate income inequality, but it sure helps narrow the gap.
A booming economy is good news for everyone but particularly for President Trump, who is banking on a strong economy to secure his re-election bid. If the economy remains this robust next year, he will be hard to beat.
There is much to criticize the president about but political realities suggest many voters will overlook his many failings as long as the economy is humming. Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd pointed this out Sunday.
Citing Sunday a recent NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll, Todd noted President Trump’s overall approval rating is a very mediocre 46 percent. That’s five percentage points underwater but about where he normally trends. Even more telling, just 39 percent of people polled felt positive about the president as a person.
But when asked about the president’s handling of the economy, a majority of those polled, 51 percent, say they approve of his job performance. As political consultant James Carville once famously said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Indeed it is.
Our assessment is if the election were held today, Trump would win a second term. But a lot can and will happen with the economy between now and November 2020. The economy could cool off and actually turn out to be Trump’s Achilles’ heel if that is his only argument for re-election.
Trump himself poses perhaps the biggest threat to the economy because of his undisciplined approach to matters such as tariffs and trade agreements. He could derail the economy with his erratic, shoot-from-the-hip tactics.
But right now, last week’s job report suggests he is in a pretty good place with the U.S. economy.