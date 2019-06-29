News coverage in a newspaper is out in the open and such exposure makes it a target of criticism from a wide range of the populace. Some criticism can be warranted, but certainly not all the critics carry a fair deck.
We remember years ago when a Washington city councilman said the newspaper had too many negative stories and it certainly affected his mood. After his remarks, The Missourian staff checked several issues of the newspaper, and found that the vast majority of news stories were reports on positive events in the community.
We admit there is more crime-type news stories than ever before in The Missourian because it’s news, and people need to be aware of what’s going on in the community and county where they live. Public safety is important.
The results of a poll were in a story by Digital News Report that indicated the most popular reason people avoid the news is because they said “it can have a negative impact on my mood (57 percent).” And 38 percent said they can’t rely on the news to be true.
If looking for facts, you are much more likely to find it in newspapers, which have a record of verifying what happened before publishing it. Newspapers, and television, know their sources and who to trust for the truth. That’s not true of social media — anybody can put anything on the internet.
The news can be upsetting to some people, but there are many other daily happenings that can affect a person’s mood. It is impossible to be in a good mood most of the time — even though people try.
It also is true that some news can make people “feel good.”
To avoid the news is not a good habit to have. News informs people of what’s going on in their surroundings and what is or has happened. News results in many positive reactions for the people and communities. The news stimulates thought.
To be without the news is starvation of knowledge, is rejecting a degree of safety, can be harmful to a community where a person lives because of not taking action where needed, and ignorance is not bliss.