Sheriff Steve Pelton attended a Standard Response Protocol training session in Colorado and found that Franklin County school districts and law enforcement agencies are ahead of many other areas in preparing for a shooting at a school or some other type off emergency in which the safety of students is on the line.
Of course, we all know you can never be 100 percent prepared for emergencies. But the sheriff’s report on the training provided a degree of comfort.
The challenge now is to continue to be prepared. Conditions and personnel change and it’s always a challenge to continue to be on the alert and prepared to render the best possible response.
In attendance at the training session were law enforcement officers, school personnel, victim advocates, mental health professionals, emergency and risk managers, school safety teams and first responders.
“We are ahead of a lot of districts across the nation as far as being prepared,” Sheriff Pelton said. With him at the session were members of his leadership team, including Deputy Tyson Jones, the sheriff’s office safety officer, who serves as a liaison between the school districts and the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Pelton said he learned that some districts have no plan to deal with an emergency such as a shooting.
The protocol has four basic actions — Lockout, Lockdown, Evacuation and Shelter.
The sheriff emphasized that his office will respond to any school shooting in any jurisdiction in the county. The sheriff said the response would be regional also.
It was good to know the sheriff’s officers are taking this training. It should save lives if such an emergency occurs.