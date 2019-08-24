With newspaper headlines in large bold type usually reserved for the end of a war, or election of a president, St. Louis has a major league soccer team. Because St. Louis is such a soccer hotbed, one wonders why it took so long for the city to be selected as the 28th team in major league soccer.
Soccer in St. Louis led to the beginning of soccer in the Franklin County area. Football came to schools in the county before soccer took hold.
St. Louis transplants to this area pushed the sport, beginning with little league play. Now its footings are solid. High school soccer here doesn’t draw as well as football but support is growing. The former mayor of Washington, the late Steve Reust, was a big soccer booster and little league coach in soccer.
Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber said in the announcement Tuesday that St. Louis had been selected for the league and added “it’s hard to imagine the MLS not being in the city because it is such a great and historic soccer city.”
Amateur soccer has been a very active St. Louis sport for as long as we can remember. Its presence there undoubtedly came from the early settlers from Europe who selected St. Louis as a place to live. The fan base for soccer is large and still growing.
Having a major league soccer team will be an economic stimulus for the city. A new stadium will be built, with private funding for an estimated $200 million, for the team just west of Union Station, which will give an added boost to that section of the city.
The most important part of the entire matter is that there is St. Louis ownership with members of the Taylor family, which has been very supportive of the city and region. St. Louis didn’t need or want another owner the likes of a Stan “I’m Leaving” Kroenke, former owner of the Rams. The Taylor family has deep roots in St. Louis and the team won’t be leaving for greener fields. Another principal in the ownership group is Jim Kavanaugh, chief executive of World Wide Technology.
The team at this point has no coach or players, no name, no colors and no mascot. There’s time for all that since league play won’t begin until 2022.
Maybe there should be a naming contest for the team with the winner receiving lifetime passes.
For what it’s worth, how about a name such as the St. Louis Enterprisers in honor of Enterprise Rent-A-Car founder Jack Taylor, whose granddaughter Kindle Betz is the executive director of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, a principal owner with Kavanaugh of the new team.
Enterprisers is rather long for newspaper headline writers. A shorter name would please headline writers. St. Louis Bees? St. Louis Goats? Naw. St. Louis Rafters. St. Louis Hornets. St. Louis Mules. Trying to avoid a name already being used in some sport is mind-challenging.