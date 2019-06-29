The introduction of the Democratic candidates to Americans via television on two nights was a demonstration of trying to cover too much too quickly and with so many White House seekers it was impossible for fairness to abound.
NBC, which sponsored the introduction, did the best it could under the difficult circumstance of trying to be fair. Viewers were judges as to which candidates stood out. With so many issues to discuss, there wasn’t time for a real debate. Who came out best is a question with answers that will vary in large numbers.
There was a bit of an issue overload and perhaps the one that stood out was that the economy isn’t working for every American. It never has and it never will. There are opportunities but not everyone takes advantage of them.
Health care and immigration are issues that every American is concerned about but we have yet to hear workable plans.
The second session was more feisty and personal. It did display emotions that were near uncontrollable by a few candidates. There were some desperate attempts to gain attention.
Like most political candidate events, the sessions were long on promises and short on how the solutions to problems can be realized. Yes, there were solutions offered but there are too many roadblocks to have smooth sailing. It’s like kicking a can down the road, and it never goes straight.
To some people’s views, the sessions were informative, to others boredom set in because of the length. The attention hold was loose at times, and to many Americans the thought prevailed: why is that candidate running, he (or she) doesn’t have a chance.