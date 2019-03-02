There is a question whether the testimony given by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, to a congressional committee is going anywhere beyond the publicity it has been given. That’s the way it seems now.
That raises the question if the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee know their investigation isn’t going anywhere, and it’s all being done for political reasons, specifically to damage President Trump’s re-election chances, because of the adverse publicity, the conclusion can be it’s a waste of time.
Cohen, a former member of the Trump team, is hardly a credible witness given that he entered a guilty plea earlier to lying to Congress and has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Cohen, in his testimony the past week, attacked the president on so many fronts as to his personal behavior, but did say he has no “direct evidence” that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia. That’s what the committee is investigating, we thought, whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to improve his election chances.
All America knows Russia probably did try to interfere in the election, and if it did, wouldn’t Cohen have known about it since he was an insider to the Trump campaign team?
Cohen portrayed Trump as a “mobster” who demanded blind loyalty from underlings and expected them to lie on his behalf to conceal information to protect him — even if it meant breaking the law.
The committee’s top Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, called Cohen a “fraudster, cheat” and “a convicted felon.”
Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee’s Democratic chairman, reminded Cohen of his past lies and warned him: “We will not tolerate lying to this Congress.”
Cohen accused Trump of making all kinds of racist remarks and paying “hush” money to silence Trump’s alleged sexual partners.
President Trump from his Vietnam hotel said Cohen “is lying in order to reduce his prison time.”
What is going on is pretty much politics at its best or should it be at its worst?