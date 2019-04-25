The Better Together consolidation plan for the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County that is being promoted in outstate Missouri is off and running and to bring Missourians together on what is being proposed is a challenge. John Hancock is one of the spokespersons for the plan and he was in Washington last week to promote it.
He realizes that it’s going to take a huge promotion to sell the idea statewide. He said the message of the merits of the plan will be given ample publicity.
Hancock realizes the challenge is great. First of all, apathy has to be overcome. The message that the plan would be good for the state has to be spread, with conviction and believability. There are merits to the two entities coming together as one large metro city.
We have long believed that the city and county should be one entity. As in most issues, it is the details of how and what would happen under consolidation that is the stumbling block. Missourians must be convinced that all would be positive.
What happens in St. Louis is vital to what happens in Franklin County and the other “collar” counties. We believe most people in Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln counties believe that. It’s tougher selling that belief to counties that are some distance from St. Louis.
We agree with Hancock when he said it would be good for economic development. It would make the metro city the 11th largest in the country, and with one police department security should be better than with many municipal departments as is currently the case, along with the vast municipal court system.
Better Together would reduce the number of elected officials from 670 in 89 municipal governments to one mayor and a 33-member city council elected from each municipal district.
There is expected to be some savings in operations, but that is not completely clear at this time as to the amount. Some projections have been made that have been said to not be accurate.
For some businesses, it would end the need for them to have municipal licenses all over the county to do work.
The most concerned community in Franklin County is Pacific since part of that city is in St. Louis County. There is strong opposition in Pacific to the plan. The loss of revenue from that part of the city that is in St. Louis County is a concern.
With the many entities in St. Louis County, there is the “empire” factor — not wanting to lose local control.
The opinion here is the promoters are trying to be honest with the public. Hancock said the plan is not perfect, but has worked in other states. Some people don’t like the idea of going statewide with the vote. And, unfortunately, some people just don’t care.
People need to keep an open mind and consider all the benefits and negatives in making a decision. The plan is to have the statewide vote in November 2020.