The Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump administration have rescinded the Obama coal-fired power plant rules aimed at reducing pollution from them.
It is a move to try to revive the coal industry. The Obama rules were aimed at stemming climate change and mandated a shift away from coal to cleaner sources of power, including natural gas, wind and solar.
The Obama rules had been blocked by lawsuits from 26 states, industry groups and some state and city governments, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The EPA announcement this past week brought immediate opposition from environmental groups, some state and municipal governments. The environmentalists say the new rules don’t do enough to combat the risks from climate change.
The new rules will restore authority to the states, but require more power plants to develop newer technology to continue in operation. The EPA claims it’s trying to address climate change but is acting within the authority given to it by Congress. Energy companies with coal-fired power plants have spent millions in recent decades to reduce pollution from their coal-fired plants, including the one at Labadie. Environmentalists say they haven’t done enough.
The coal industry is very important to many communities and to the general economy. Many jobs are provided by the coal industry. The power plants supply much of the electricity for countless cities and states.
The environmentalists say the pollution is a health issue along with a climate matter.
Which is the stronger argument in this dispute? It is a Catch-22 type of situation.
The companies with coal-fired power plants have been moving in the environmentalists’ direction but too slow for the opposition. It takes time to make changes in operations. The time required must be realistic. It is costly. But when health is involved it must be given a high priority.
There has to be a compromise that is realistic and practical to both groups. Both have valid arguments in the dispute, according to many people.