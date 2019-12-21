Former President Barack Obama implied at a private event in Singapore that the male front-runners from both parties should step aside for a female candidate.
His words, reported by the BBC, have some people believing that he is advocating his wife Michelle for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Michelle has said repeatedly that she is not interested in being president. There have been many people who have said they are not a candidate and end up running for an office.
If there is a deadlock at the Democratic National Convention and Michelle is urged to accept the nomination, what would she do? Many people have the belief that Hillary Clinton is banking on a deadlock at the convention and she would accept the nomination without hesitation. What would happen if the nomination would end up between Hillary and Michelle?
Hillary has said more than once that she won the popular vote over Donald Trump!
In Singapore, Obama reportedly said that he is “absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything.” He also reportedly said if you look at the world and at the problems, “it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way . . . they cling to power, they are insecure, they have outdated ideas, and the energy and fresh vision and new approaches are squashed.”
That was not easy to take for the likes of Bernie Sanders, 78, Joe Biden, 77, Michael Bloomberg, 77, and President Donald Trump, 73.
Politics breeds speculation!