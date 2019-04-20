With a crowded field of 20 declared candidates and over a year and a half until the 2020 election, it’s a little early to handicap the Democratic nominee for president.
There is some support, according to reports, for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who formally announced his candidacy recently. Buttigieg’s stock is rising. It’s early, but Buttigieg has the look of a contender.
Over the past two weeks some members of the press have labeled him the hottest thing in politics, the breakout star of the 2020 presidential campaign and wonder boy. The last superlative is a reference to his age – 37 – a mere two years over the minimum age requirement for the office.
He has the resume: Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, Afghanistan war veteran, business consulting background and one of the youngest mayors ever to be elected to a city with a population over 100,000.
Like others, he is an “anti-Trump” candidate.
He is young. He radiates youthful optimism — the kind that propelled John F. Kennedy and Barrack Obama to the White House.
He is brainy — a self-described policy wonk who speaks seven languages and is comfortable getting into the weeds of issues. It’s clear he is intelligent, articulate and well-read — something you would expect from the son of two Notre Dame professors.
Buttigieg comes across as a down-to-earth Midwesterner, the definition of unpretentious. He is earnest if not somewhat dry, and makes his policy arguments in a calm, straightforward manner.
He is openly gay but as the Los Angeles Times pointed out, being gay isn’t the centerpiece of his campaign. He’s not running to make a statement or champion LGBTQ rights.
If the Democrats are to prevail in 2020, they will need a candidate who resonates with the heartland of America. Is the heartland ready for the first gay president? There is no question that doesn’t sit well with many people, based to a high degree on religious beliefs.
The race is young and it’s too early to know if Buttigieg is just another flavor of the month or if he has the staying power to knock off Trump.
But our guess is that if Buttigieg isn’t the nominee in 2020, he may be sometime after that. In politics one never knows.